Global Hypromellose Acetate Succinate Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Hypromellose acetate succinate is an enteric coating material which was first approved in Japan in 1987.

As of January 2004, this product has been approved in Korea, several countries in Europe, and USA as well as in Japan.

Global major production regions are USA, Europe, China and Japan. Japan is the largest production region, which produced 163.96 ton in 2017. Europe is the second largest production region with production of 52.82 ton in 2017.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ashland

Shin-Etsu

Dow

Shandong Guangda

Anhui Shanhe

Hypromellose Acetate Succinate Market by Types

L Grade

M Grade

Hypromellose Acetate Succinate Market by Applications

Enteric Film Coating

Solid Dispersion