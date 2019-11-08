Global IBS Treatment Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Global “IBS Treatment Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The IBS Treatment market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About IBS Treatment Market:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the digestive system. IBS is characterized by symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation, which impacts oneâs everyday life. Although the cause of IBS is unknown, but few factors that cause IBS are severe infection, inflammation in the intestines, muscle contractions in the intestine, changes in bacteria in the gut, and abnormalities in the nerves.

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorder, geriatric population, unhealthy diet, anxiety, depression, and changing lifestyle in Americas are the key drivers of the Americas IBS market. Moreover, strong clinical pipeline and government support is fuelling the market in this region. According to an updated report by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, in 2017, the most common mental disorder was anxiety in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million adults over 18 years every year.

In 2019, the market size of IBS Treatment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide IBS Treatment Market Are:

Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

Probi (Sweden)

Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Ipsen (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of IBS Treatment:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

IBS Treatment Market Report Segment by Types:

IBS-D

IBS-C

IBS-M

IBS Treatment Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

