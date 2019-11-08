Global Image Recognition Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

The Global “Image Recognition Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Image Recognition market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Image Recognition Market:

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

In 2019, the market size of Image Recognition is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Image Recognition.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Image Recognition Market Are:

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Image Recognition:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Image Recognition Market Report Segment by Types:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Image Recognition Market Report Segmented by Application:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Case Study of Global Image Recognition Market Report is as Follows:

Breakdown and planning of Image Recognition Market based on status, value and market size

To present the top Image Recognition players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis

Top regions of Image Recognition, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained

To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity

Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis

The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given

Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025

Image Recognition industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered

Presents strategic recommendations to the new Image Recognition participants

Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

Image Recognition Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Image Recognition Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Image Recognition Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Image Recognition Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Image Recognition Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Image Recognition Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Image Recognition Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Image Recognition Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

