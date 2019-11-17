 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Immunoassay Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Immunoassay

GlobalImmunoassay Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Immunoassay market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Immunoassay Market:

  • Roche
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Siemens
  • Danaher
  • DiaSorin
  • Sysmex
  • BioMerieux
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • QIAGEN
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Becton, Dickinson
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Mindray
  • Perkinelmer
  • Quidel
  • Merck
  • Bio-Techne

    About Immunoassay Market:

  • An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes). The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often referred to as an “analyte” and is in many cases a protein, although it may be other kinds of molecules, of different size and types, as long as the proper antibodies that have the adequate properties for the assay are developed. Analytes in biological liquids such as serum or urine are frequently measured using immunoassays for medical and research purposes.
  • The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
  • In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. The availability of government funds, growing use of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the immunoassays market in North America.
  • In 2018, the global Immunoassay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Immunoassay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Immunoassay development in United States, Europe and China.

    What our report offers:

    • Immunoassay market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyse the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Immunoassay market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Immunoassay market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Immunoassay market.

    To end with, in Immunoassay Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Immunoassay report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Immunoassay Market Report Segment by Types:

  • ELISA
  • Rapid Tests
  • Western Blotting
  • ELISPOT
  • Immuno-PCR
  • Other Technologies

    Global Immunoassay Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Blood Banks
  • Research & Academic Laboratories
  • Other End Users

    Global Immunoassay Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Immunoassay Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Immunoassay Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Immunoassay in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

