Global Immunoassays Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes).

Cost-effective and rapid analysis by immunoassays and growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are driving the growth of the global immunoassays market.

Abbott

BD

Danaher

Devon Medical Products

EDP Biotech

Hologic

Luminex

Meridian Life Science

QIAGEN

Enzyme Immunoassay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Nephelometric Immunoassay

Immunoassays Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital

Centralized Laboratory

Academic Institution

Pharma & Biotech Firm

Contract Research Organization