Global Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing, or control anorgan, such as a heart pacemaker.
Neurostimulation technology improves the life quality of those who are severely paralyzed or suffering from profound losses to various sense organs. It serves as the key part of neural prosthetics for hearing aids, artificial vision, artificial limbs, and brain-machine interfaces. In the case of neural stimulation, mostly an electrical stimulation is utilized and charge-balanced biphasic constant current waveforms of capacitive coupled charge injection approaches are adopted. Alternatively, the transcranial magnetic stimulation has been proposed as a non-invasive method in which a magnetic field causes neurostimulation.
Neurostimulation devices are implantable devices that help in the therapeutic activation of the nervous systems. These devices deliver electrical stimulation to the brain and nervous systems for the treatment of various types of neurological disorders such as pain, epilepsy, Parkinsons disease, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dystonia, and tremors. These devices target specific areas of the brain or spinal cord by blocking the pain messages before they reach the brain.
North America region is the largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, with a production market share nearly 82% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, enjoying production market share nearly 12% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.
Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market by Types
Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market by Applications
