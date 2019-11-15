Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaners are defined as those cleaners intended for routine cleaning of offices, institutions, warehouses, and industrial facilities. I.

Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3M

Akzo Nobel

Albemarle Corporation

Axiall Corporation

Barr (WM) & Company

BASF

Clariant International

Croda International

Dow

Eastman

FMC

Henkel

Huntsman

Koch Industries

National Chemical Laboratories

Procter & Gamble

Stepan

Solvay and many more. Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market can be Split into:

Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products

Industrial/Technical Cleaners

Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents

Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners

Laundry Agents

Others. By Applications, the Industrial and Institutional (I & I) Cleaners Market can be Split into:

Industrial

Food & Lodging

Building Service Contractors

Food & Drinks Processing Units

Retail Outlets

Healthcare Facilities