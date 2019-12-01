Global Industrial Boilers Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Industrial Boilers Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Industrial Boilers market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Boilers Market:

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

Dongfang Electric

General Electric

Siemens

AC Boilers

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Harbin Electric

IHI

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Thermax

Ab&Co Group

Alfa Laval

Andritz Energy & Environment

Suzhou Hailu

Robey-Wellman Boilers & Furnaces

Taiyuan Boiler

Vapor Power International

Superior Boiler Works

Bryan Steam

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company

About Industrial Boilers Market:

A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.

On the basis of type, the fire-tube segment dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher rate than the water-tube segment owing to the compact design and efficient operation of fire-tube boilers.

Based on boiler horsepower, the industrial boilers market was dominated by the 10-150 BHP segment. Most of the end-use industries, such as chemical and food, prefer boilers in the 10-150 BHP range. Rising demand from the food & beverages industry, which is a major market for 10-150 BHP boilers, is expected to drive the 10-150 BHP segment of the industrial boilers market.

The industrial boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a leading market for industrial boilers mainly due to rising industrialization of the regionâs emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. The region is a major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals & mining industries.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Boilers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

What our report offers:

Industrial Boilers market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.

To analyse the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Industrial Boilers market.

To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Industrial Boilers market.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.

Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Industrial Boilers market.

To end with, in Industrial Boilers Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Industrial Boilers report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global Industrial Boilers Market Report Segment by Types:

Water-tube

Fire-tube

Global Industrial Boilers Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food

Chemical

Refineries

Metals & Mining

Others

Global Industrial Boilers Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Global Industrial Boilers Market 2019 outline

Up and Downstream industry examination

Economy impact highlights finding

Channels and hypothesis believable

Global Industrial Boilers Market 2019 challenge by Players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Boilers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Industrial Boilers Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Boilers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Boilers Market Size

2.2 Industrial Boilers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Boilers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Boilers Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Boilers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Industrial Boilers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Boilers Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Industrial Boilers Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Industrial Boilers Production by Type

6.2 Global Industrial Boilers Revenue by Type

6.3 Industrial Boilers Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Industrial Boilers Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

