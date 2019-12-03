 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Industrial Brakes Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Industrial Brakes

Global Industrial Brakes Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Industrial Brakes Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

A industrial brake is a device, that absorbs the kinetic energy of moving bodies and thus controls their motion, is used to stop a rotating inertia load or to hold a component in a specific position without motion.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Industrial Brakes Industry is not concentrate. The top five manufactures account for about 35.81% of the Revenue (M USD) market in 2015. Regionally, Asia is the biggest sales area of Industrial Brakes, also the leader in the whole Industrial Brakes. Second, the Global Consumption of Industrial Brakes decreases from 2613.34 K Units in 2015 to 2584.85 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 1.94%.Third, China occupied 27.31% of the sales volume market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 24.98% and 22.09% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales volume. Fourth, for Price (USD/Unitï¼trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Industrial Brakes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Industrial Brakes sales (K Units) would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Industrial Brakes. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SIBRE

  • GKN
  • Eaton
  • Altra
  • Pintsch Bubenzer
  • CBF
  • Hitachi
  • Akebono Brake
  • Coremo Ocmea
  • GEMCO
  • Tolomatic
  • Huawu
  • Jingu Brake
  • Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake
  • Shanghai Borui
  • Jiaozuo Brake
  • yunyujx

    Industrial Brakes Market by Types

  • Disc Brakes
  • Drum Brakes
  • Others

    Industrial Brakes Market by Applications

  • Metals
  • Mining
  • Lifts and Escalators
  • Energy
  • Marine and Shipping
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Brakes Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Industrial Brakes Segment by Type

    2.3 Industrial Brakes Consumption by Type

    2.4 Industrial Brakes Segment by Application

    2.5 Industrial Brakes Consumption by Application

    3 Global Industrial Brakes by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Industrial Brakes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Industrial Brakes by Regions

    4.1 Industrial Brakes by Regions

    4.2 Americas Industrial Brakes Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Industrial Brakes Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Industrial Brakes Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Brakes Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Industrial Brakes Distributors

    10.3 Industrial Brakes Customer

    No. of pages: 165         

