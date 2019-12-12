 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Industrial Burners Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Industrial Burners

Industrial Burners Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.
The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue. Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Riello

  • Weishaupt
  • Ariston Thermo
  • Honeywell
  • JOHN ZINK
  • Bentone
  • IBS
  • Baltur
  • Oilon Group
  • OLYMPIA
  • Selas Heat

    Industrial Burners Market by Types

  • under 1 M BTU/HR
  • under 10 M BTU/HR
  • under 20 M BTU/HR
  • under 30 M BTU/HR
  • above 50 M BTU/HR

    Industrial Burners Market by Applications

  • Food processing industry
  • Petrochemical industry
  • Pulp & Paper industry
  • Power Generation industry
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Burners Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Industrial Burners Segment by Type

    2.3 Industrial Burners Consumption by Type

    2.4 Industrial Burners Segment by Application

    2.5 Industrial Burners Consumption by Application

    3 Global Industrial Burners by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Burners Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Industrial Burners Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Industrial Burners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Industrial Burners by Regions

    4.1 Industrial Burners by Regions

    4.2 Americas Industrial Burners Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Industrial Burners Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Industrial Burners Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Burners Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Industrial Burners Distributors

    10.3 Industrial Burners Customer

    11 Global Industrial Burners Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Industrial Burners Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Industrial Burners Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Industrial Burners Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Industrial Burners Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Industrial Burners Product Offered

    12.3 Industrial Burners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 166

