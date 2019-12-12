Global Industrial Burners Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Industrial Burners Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.

The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue. Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Riello

Weishaupt

Ariston Thermo

Honeywell

JOHN ZINK

Bentone

IBS

Baltur

Oilon Group

OLYMPIA

Selas Heat Industrial Burners Market by Types

under 1 M BTU/HR

under 10 M BTU/HR

under 20 M BTU/HR

under 30 M BTU/HR

above 50 M BTU/HR Industrial Burners Market by Applications

Food processing industry

Petrochemical industry

Pulp & Paper industry

Power Generation industry