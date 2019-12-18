Global Industrial Calcium Chloride Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a dispersant or surfactant that is made from coconut or palm oil and glucose from corn. Surfactants also have foaming qualities that are important to disperse the toothpaste while brushing.

The report forecast global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

4 Key Companies

Ajinomoto

Asahi Kasei

Schill Seilacher

Sino Lion

Taiwan NJC

BASF

Clariant

DeWolf Chemical

Changsha Puji Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Segmentation Market by Type

Liquid

Solid Market by Application

Shower

Shampoo

Cleanser

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]