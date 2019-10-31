Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Industrial Computed Tomography

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

Industrial Computed Tomography Market Key Players:

Global Industrial Computed Tomography market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Industrial Computed Tomography has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Industrial Computed Tomography in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT Industrial Computed Tomography Market Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scannings growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scannings use is increasing among part manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Industrial Computed Tomography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.