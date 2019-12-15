Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Industrial Ethernet Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Ethernet market size.

About Industrial Ethernet:

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other. Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc.

Top Key Players of Industrial Ethernet Market:

Belden

Siemens

Moxa

Phoenix Contact

Red Lion Controls

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff automation

Westermo

Kyland

WAGO Corporation

Advantech

Major Types covered in the Industrial Ethernet Market report are:

Ethemet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Mobbus TCP/IP

POWERLINK

Other Major Applications covered in the Industrial Ethernet Market report are:

Electric Power

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others Scope of Industrial Ethernet Market:

Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the revenue market share of 48.35% in 2015, North America followed by with 27.35% in 2015. Particularly, there is hardly a large enterprise and market is very fragmented.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The global Industrial Ethernet market is valued at 1770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Ethernet.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Industrial Ethernet market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Ethernet market by product type and applications/end industries.