Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Industrial Ethernet

GlobalIndustrial Ethernet Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Ethernet market size.

About Industrial Ethernet:

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other. Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc.

Top Key Players of Industrial Ethernet Market:

  • Belden
  • Siemens
  • Moxa
  • Phoenix Contact
  • Red Lion Controls
  • Cisco
  • Schneider Electric
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Beckhoff automation
  • Westermo
  • Kyland
  • WAGO Corporation
  • Advantech
  • Transcend

    Major Types covered in the Industrial Ethernet Market report are:

  • Ethemet/IP
  • PROFINET
  • EtherCAT
  • Mobbus TCP/IP
  • POWERLINK
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Industrial Ethernet Market report are:

  • Electric Power
  • Transportation
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

    Scope of Industrial Ethernet Market:

  • Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the revenue market share of 48.35% in 2015, North America followed by with 27.35% in 2015. Particularly, there is hardly a large enterprise and market is very fragmented.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • The global Industrial Ethernet market is valued at 1770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Ethernet.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Industrial Ethernet market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Ethernet market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Ethernet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Ethernet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Ethernet in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Industrial Ethernet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Industrial Ethernet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Industrial Ethernet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Ethernet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Industrial Ethernet Market Report pages: 116

    1 Industrial Ethernet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Industrial Ethernet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Industrial Ethernet Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Industrial Ethernet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Industrial Ethernet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Industrial Ethernet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Industrial Ethernet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

