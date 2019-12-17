Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes Market Size Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Global “Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes are designed to start and stop inertial loads when the voltage is turned on. For market estimation, only fractional horsepower clutches and brakes used for motors with a rated output of 746 watts or less are included. The market has been segmented on the basis of applications into material handling and packaging equipment, textile equipment, and medical equipment.

Applications such as material handling andÂ packagingÂ and textile equipment are the major revenue generators for the industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market. The industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes are mainly used in conveyor systems to assist in backstopping functions of inline conveyor systems.Â

In textile equipment, these clutches and brakes are also used for controlling the stitching cycle. Moreover, several investments in the textile, food and beverage, and logistics industries as they are looking at adopting automation solutions that helps in improving the process efficiency and lowering the operational cost.

The global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

