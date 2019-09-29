Global Industrial Gases-Glass Market Size 2019: Analysis by Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Prediction to 2024

Global “Industrial Gases-Glass Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Industrial Gases-Glass market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases..

Industrial Gases-Glass Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

Gulf Cryo and many more. Industrial Gases-Glass Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Industrial Gases-Glass Market can be Split into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Argon

Helium

Other. By Applications, the Industrial Gases-Glass Market can be Split into:

Container Glass

Float Glass

Fibre Glass