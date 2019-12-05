Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Industrial Hand Gloves Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market:

TOWA

Honeywell Safety Products

Ansell

Protective Industrial Products

Semperit

Holding

Top Glove

Shamrock Manufacturing

About Industrial Hand Gloves Market:

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job.

Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Hand Gloves is 8200 million US$ and it will reach 10300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Hand Gloves.

Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Report Segment by Types:

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Hand Gloves in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

