Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Industrial Iot Gateway Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market:

AAEON

ADLINK

Advantech

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Huawei

Siemens

About Industrial Iot Gateway Market:

An Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway provides the means to bridge the gap between devices in the field (factory floor, home, etc.); the Cloud, where data is collected, stored and manipulated by enterprise applications; and the user equipment (smartphones, tablets etc.). The IoT Gateway, provides a communication link between the field and the Cloud and can also offer local processing and storage capabilities to provide offline services and if required real-time control over the devices in the field.

To achieve sustainable interoperability in the Internet of Things ecosystem today, there are two dominant architectures for data exchange protocols: bus-based (DDS, REST, XMPP) and broker based (AMPQ, CoAP, MQTT, JMI). The protocols that support the information exchange between interoperability domains can also be classified to message-centric (AMQP, MQTT, JMS, REST) and data-centric (DDS, CoAP, XMPP). To use the full potential of IoT, the interconnected devices communicate by using lightweight protocols that donât require extensive CPU resources. A large number of manufacturers are involved in the IoT Gateways design and production as can be seen, for example, at the relevant Intel IoT Solutions Alliance site. Such companies include CISCO, Harman International Industries, Advantech, ADLINK, Supermicro, NXP and others.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Iot Gateway is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Iot Gateway.

In Industrial Iot Gateway Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Report Segment by Types:

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Report Segmented by Application:

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Logistics

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Iot Gateway in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Industrial Iot Gateway Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Iot Gateway Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Size

2.2 Industrial Iot Gateway Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Iot Gateway Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Iot Gateway Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Iot Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Industrial Iot Gateway Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Iot Gateway Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Industrial Iot Gateway Production by Type

6.2 Global Industrial Iot Gateway Revenue by Type

6.3 Industrial Iot Gateway Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Industrial Iot Gateway Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

