Global Industrial Motors Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Industrial Motors Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Motors market size.

About Industrial Motors:

Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

Top Key Players of Industrial Motors Market:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi

GE

HITACHI

Nidec

Toshiba

Regal Beloit

WEG

Teco

Emerson

MEIDENSHA

Wolong Electric

Rockwell Automation

Franklin Electric

Zhongda Motor

XIZI FORVORDA

Ametek

Allied Motion

Major Types covered in the Industrial Motors Market report are:

High Voltage Motor

Low Voltage Motor Major Applications covered in the Industrial Motors Market report are:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery

Others Scope of Industrial Motors Market:

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

The worldwide market for Industrial Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.