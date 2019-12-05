Global Industrial Phenols Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

List of Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Phenols Market:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Aditya Birla

Shandong Sheng Quan

PTT Phenol

Bayer

About Industrial Phenols Market:

The Industrial Phenols (also known as bisphenol A (BPA), alkyl phenols, caprolactam, chloro-phenols, phenyl amine and salicylic acid) are used as industrial raw materials for the production of phenolic adhesives which is also expected to have great market growth in the future.

The industrial phenols demand is also anticipated to increase in the future because of growing electronics industry. Many niche applications such as cosmetics preparation will increase industrial phenol market size. Regionally, the market of Industrial Phenols concentrated on 4 key regions, they include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World markets. China and India are expected to play an important role as market participants over coming years.

The global Industrial Phenols market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Phenols volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Phenols market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Industrial Phenols Market Report Segment by Types:

Epoxy resins

Henol-methanal resins

Global Industrial Phenols Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Phenols in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

