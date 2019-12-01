 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Industrial Robot Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Industrial Robot

Global “Industrial Robot Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Industrial Robot Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902912   

AnÂ industrial robotÂ is aÂ robotÂ system used forÂ manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.
Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won ($ 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.
China has surpassed Japan as the largest market of industrial robots since 2013, and sold 86,415 units in 2016. Europe is the second market, and sold 56414 units in 2016, while 30457 units sold in United States, 36241 units sold in Japan, 42151 units sold in Korea, 7614 sold in Taiwan and 2445 sold in India in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • FANUC(Japan)
  • KUKA(Germany)
  • ABB(Switzerland)
  • Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)
  • Nachi(Japan)
  • Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)
  • Comau(Italy)
  • EPSON Robots(Japan)
  • Staubli(Switzerland)
  • Omron Adept Technologies(US)
  • DENSO Robotics(Japan)
  • OTC Daihen(Japan)
  • Panasonic(Japan)
  • Toshiba(Japan)
  • Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)
  • Yamaha(Japan)
  • Universal Robots(Denmark)
  • Hyundai Robotics(Korea)
  • Robostar(Korea)
  • Star Seiki(Japan)
  • CLOOS(Germany)
  • IGM(Australia)
  • JEL Corporation(Japan)
  • Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)
  • Siasun(China)
  • Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)
  • Estun Automation(China)
  • Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)
  • STEP Electric Corporation
  • Codian Robotics(Netherlands)
  • Guangdong Topstar Technology(China)

    Industrial Robot Market by Types

  • Articulated Robots
  • Parallel Robots
  • SCARA Robots
  • Cylindrical Robots
  • Cartesian Robots

    Industrial Robot Market by Applications

  • Automotive
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Chemical
  • Rubber and Plastic
  • Metal and Machinery
  • Food
  • Beverages and Pharmaceuticals
  • Other

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13902912    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Industrial Robot Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Industrial Robot Segment by Type

    2.3 Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

    2.4 Industrial Robot Segment by Application

    2.5 Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

    3 Global Industrial Robot by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Industrial Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13902912#TOC

    And Many More……………

    No. of Pages: – 181

    Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13902912   

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    Our Other report : Global Industrial Wax Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

    Satellite Communications Systems Market project the value and sales volume of Satellite Communications Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions

    User Activity Monitoring Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

    Biocompatibility Testing Services Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

    Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2019-2026

    Global Retractable Awning Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.