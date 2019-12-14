Global Industrial Robot Positioners Market 2019 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2025

Global "Industrial Robot Positioners Market" analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Industrial Robot Positioners Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process.

Robotic positioners are a fundamental component of robotic automation. The positioner plays an important role in accuracy, repeatability and overall production quality. It is an essential consideration in any robotic system.

Robotic positioners come in many different forms, but their primary duty is the same. Positioners hold a part in a predictable and repeatable position for a robot. Often, positioners have two or more axes to rotate and reposition a part so the robot can reach the entire piece.

The Industrial Robot Positioners market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Robot Positioners.

Top Key Manufacturers in Industrial Robot Positioners Market:

ABB

Comau

Fanuc

KUKA Robotics

Yaskawa Electric

CLOOS Robotic Welding

Deuma

Drupe Engineering

Easom Automation Systems

Hawk Technology

Industrial Robotix

IRCO Automation

Koike Aronson

Kyrus Europe

Lincoln Electric

Midwest Engineered Systems

Nachi-Fujikoshi

OTC Daihen

Production Design Services

Preston Eastin

Wolf Robotics

Regions Covered in the Industrial Robot Positioners Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Material handling

Inspection

Welding

Logistics

Assembly line

Machine tending

Paint robots Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Single-axis positioners

Dual-axis positioners