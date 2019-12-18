Global Industrial Tape Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Industrial Tape Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Tape market size.

About Industrial Tape:

Industrial tapes are extensively used to permanently bond and seal many substrates such as elastomers, foams, glass, and metals among others in a manner that enhances its strength, productivity, durability, and also improvises the product appearance. Industrial tapes can withstand harsh environment conditions such as high temperature, cold, temperature cycling, ultraviolet light, moisture and solvents.

Top Key Players of Industrial Tape Market:

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco illbruck (Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Scapa

Luxking Group

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group) Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14008975 Major Types covered in the Industrial Tape Market report are:

Non-adhesive industrial tape

Single-sided adhesive tapes

Double-sided adhesive tape

Transfer tape

Other Major Applications covered in the Industrial Tape Market report are:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packing

Electrical and Electronics

Others Scope of Industrial Tape Market:

Industrial tapes include both adhesive tapes, non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes. Adhesive tapes are used for joining materials. Non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes are used in a variety of specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, electronic die or device carrying (TAB), EMI/RFI shielding, static discharge control, x-ray shielding or x-ray photo marking, part identification, label or display protection, sealing, seaming, welding, floor marking/directions, heat sinks, thermal protection, bundling cables or products, non-skid/antislip, slide/glide/friction reduction, and more.

There are major five classification of industrial tapes in this report, non-adhesive industrial tape, single-sided adhesive tapes, double-sided adhesive tape, transfer tape and other tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of industrial tapes is 6.69%, 46.13%, 28.19%, 11.00% and 7.99% in 2015.

Industrial tapes are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 45% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Industrial Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 64900 million US$ in 2024, from 49800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.