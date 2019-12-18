 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Industrial Tape Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Industrial Tape

GlobalIndustrial Tape Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Industrial Tape market size.

About Industrial Tape:

Industrial tapes are extensively used to permanently bond and seal many substrates such as elastomers, foams, glass, and metals among others in a manner that enhances its strength, productivity, durability, and also improvises the product appearance. Industrial tapes can withstand harsh environment conditions such as high temperature, cold, temperature cycling, ultraviolet light, moisture and solvents.

Top Key Players of Industrial Tape Market:

  • 3M
  • Nitto
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
  • Berry Plastics
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Saint Gobin
  • Henkel
  • Tremco illbruck (Adhere Industrial Tapes)
  • Scapa
  • Luxking Group
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH
  • Shurtape Technologies
  • Achem (YC Group)

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14008975     

    Major Types covered in the Industrial Tape Market report are:

  • Non-adhesive industrial tape
  • Single-sided adhesive tapes
  • Double-sided adhesive tape
  • Transfer tape
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Industrial Tape Market report are:

  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Packing
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Others

    Scope of Industrial Tape Market:

  • Industrial tapes include both adhesive tapes, non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes. Adhesive tapes are used for joining materials. Non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes are used in a variety of specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, electronic die or device carrying (TAB), EMI/RFI shielding, static discharge control, x-ray shielding or x-ray photo marking, part identification, label or display protection, sealing, seaming, welding, floor marking/directions, heat sinks, thermal protection, bundling cables or products, non-skid/antislip, slide/glide/friction reduction, and more.
  • There are major five classification of industrial tapes in this report, non-adhesive industrial tape, single-sided adhesive tapes, double-sided adhesive tape, transfer tape and other tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of industrial tapes is 6.69%, 46.13%, 28.19%, 11.00% and 7.99% in 2015.
  • Industrial tapes are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 45% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Industrial Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 64900 million US$ in 2024, from 49800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Industrial Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14008975    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Tape in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Industrial Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Industrial Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Industrial Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Industrial Tape Market Report pages: 115

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14008975  

    1 Industrial Tape Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Industrial Tape by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Industrial Tape Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Industrial Tape Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Industrial Tape Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Industrial Tape Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Industrial Tape Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Industrial Tape Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Industrial Tape Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Industrial Tape Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Anticonvulsants Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025

    Power Line Communication Market 2019-2024 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Retractor Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

    Monocalcium Phosphate Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

    Immunohistochemistry Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.