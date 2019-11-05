Global Infant Nutrition Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

The Global "Infant Nutrition Market" report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Infant Nutrition market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions.

About Infant Nutrition Market:

Infant and Newborn Nutrition is the description of the dietary needs of newborns and infants. … An infant diet lacking essential calories, minerals, fluid and vitamins could be considered ‘bad’ nutrition. For a baby, breast milk is best. It has all the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Infant formula and baby food are the two types of infant nutrition products available. Most of the Infant formulas available are made from cow milk. Moreover, soya based formulas and protein hydrolysate based infant formulas are available in the world market. Ready to feed liquid infant formulas are also popular among the consumers nowadays. Infant formulas are helpful to many mothers who cannot breastfeed after few months of birth. Infants can consume solid foods after four to six months. Dried baby foods contain various cereals, dried fruits, and vegetables.

Increasing number of working women across the world is a major driver for growth of global infant nutrition market. Rapid urbanisation and increasing disposable income among the couples make infant nutrition products affordable. As more doctors are positively recommending nutrition products for infants, it is generating more confidence among parents to buy them for their infants. Improved packaging of the products is also generating more interest among the parents. The increasing malnutrition among babies across the world is a major driver of growth for global infant nutrition market. Organic baby foods segment is witnessing significant growth in the global infant nutrition market, due to awareness about the benefit of organic products. Organic infant nutrition products such as organic cow milk powder and soya milk based products are expected to get more demand during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Infant Nutrition is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infant Nutrition. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Infant Nutrition Market Are:

Abott Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

Ellas Kitchen

Freisland Campina

Groupe Dandone

Hain Celestial Group

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Pfizer Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Infant Nutrition:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Infant Nutrition Market Report Segment by Types:

Baby Food

Infant Formula

Infant Nutrition Market Report Segmented by Application:

Online

Stores

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Infant Nutrition Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Infant Nutrition Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Infant Nutrition Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Infant Nutrition Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Infant Nutrition Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Infant Nutrition Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Infant Nutrition Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Infant Nutrition Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

For Detailed TOC Click Here

