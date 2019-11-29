Global Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is a kind of instrument to diagnose infectious disease, such as HIV, HCV, HBV, HAV, CMV, HPV and so on.

In the last several years, China market of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 17.36% for the sales. In 2015, China sales of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation are nearly 4350 Units.The China average price of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 40.8K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation includes Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Microplate Reader and Others, The proportion of Chemiluminescence Immunoassay in 2015 is about 48.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The Microplate Reader is enjoying less and less market share.Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is widely used in Hospital, Independent Testing Organization and Others. The sales proportion of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation used in hospital is about 64.5% in 2015.The Production of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation in China is about 580 Units, but the sale of Infectious Disease Testing Instrumentation is about 4350 Units in 2015. That is to say, China is an imported country.Market competition is intense between giants. Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Siemens, Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

