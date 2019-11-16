 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Infertility Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Infertility_tagg

Global “Infertility Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Infertility market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Infertility industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Infertility Market:

  • The Cooper Companies
  • Cook Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Vitrolife
  • Esco Micro
  • Genea
  • Irvine Scientific
  • Ivftech
  • The Baker Company
  • Kitazato
  • Rinovum Womenâs Health
  • Rocket Medical
  • Ihmedical

    Know About Infertility Market: 

    In humans, infertility is the inability to become pregnant or carry a pregnancy to full term. There are many causes of infertility, including some that medical intervention can treat.Estimates from 1997 suggest that worldwide about five percent of all heterosexual couples have an unresolved problem with infertility. Many more couples, however, experience involuntary childlessness for at least one year: estimates range from 12% to 28%. 20-30% of infertility cases are due to male infertility, 20-35% are due to female infertility, and 25-40% are due to combined problems in both parts. In 10-20% of cases, no cause is found.In 2018, the global Infertility market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Infertility Market by Applications:

  • Male
  • Female

    Infertility Market by Types:

  • Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
  • Artificial Insemination
  • Fertility Surgeries

    Regions covered in the Infertility Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Infertility Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Infertility Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Infertility Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Infertility Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Infertility Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Infertility Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Infertility Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Infertility Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Infertility Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Infertility Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Infertility Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Infertility Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Infertility Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Infertility Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Infertility Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Infertility Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Infertility Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Infertility Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Infertility Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Infertility Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Infertility Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Infertility Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Infertility Revenue by Product
    4.3 Infertility Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Infertility Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Infertility by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Infertility Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Infertility Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Infertility by Product
    6.3 North America Infertility by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Infertility by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Infertility Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Infertility Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Infertility by Product
    7.3 Europe Infertility by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Infertility by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Infertility Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Infertility Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Infertility by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Infertility by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Infertility by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Infertility Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Infertility Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Infertility by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Infertility by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Infertility by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infertility Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infertility Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Infertility by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Infertility by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Infertility Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Infertility Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Infertility Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Infertility Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Infertility Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Infertility Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Infertility Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Infertility Forecast
    12.5 Europe Infertility Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Infertility Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Infertility Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Infertility Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Infertility Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

