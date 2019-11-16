Global Infrared Filters Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Infrared Filters Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
IR filter commonly refer to filters that reflect or block mid-infrared wavelengths while passing visible light. The infrared filter exists in various specifications and forms for a multitude of applications. Infrared filters can be designed in bandpass, longpass, and shortpass configurations for applications in the SWIR, NIR, and MIR wavelength bands. Low stress coatings with high blocking in the visible are afforded by incorporating high index semiconductors in the designs.
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as mobile phone, tablet, notebook, PC, game console, video surveillance, car camera, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.There are different types of Infrared Filters, like Infrared cut-off Filters, Blue Filter, Bandpass Filter and so on. IRCFï¼infra-red cut filterï¼is used at the front of the CMOS or CCD. IRCF is designed to cut off infra-red wavelengths while passing visible light which make the sensor sensitivity like human eyes. Blue Filter is growing fast owing to the rapid growth of dual cameras and high pixel phone.The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic, Optrontec, W-olf Photoelectric, Shenzhen O-film Tech Co, Tanaka Engineering Inc, Unionlight, Viavi Solutions, Jingbang Optoelectronics Technology, etc. Among them, Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic, Optrontec and W-olf Photoelectric are the leaders occupying about 62% revenue share in 2016.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the dual camera smartphone trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
