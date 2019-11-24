Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Infusion therapy is prescribed to patient only when patient condition is severe or oral medication are less effective. Infusion Pharmacy includes infusion of antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, pain management and nutritional drug through needle or catheter. Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorder and pain related disorders are generally treated with infusion medication system. Infusion pharmacy can also be administered in home by providing doorstep services. Home infusion pharmacy management is more costly than hospital infusion pharmacy management because it requires more skilled nursing facilities.

The classification of Infusion Pharmacy Management includes Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition and others, and the proportion of others in 2017 is about 37%, and the market size of pain management grows fast. Infusion Pharmacy Management is widely used in Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care. The most proportion of Infusion Pharmacy Management is used for home care, and the proportion is 49% in 2017.

The South of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following The South, the Midwest is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is not intense. BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BioScrip

BD

Cigna

Option Care

CVS Health

McKesson

Mediware

OptumRx

Healix

CareCentrix

MedicoRx

Ivenix

ARJ Infusion Services

Brightree

Accredo Health Group

MHA

ContinuumRx Infusion Pharmacy Management Market by Types

Antibiotics

Antimicrobial

Enteral Nutrition

Others Infusion Pharmacy Management Market by Applications

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers