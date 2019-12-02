 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ink and Toner Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Ink & Toner

Ink & Toner Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.
In 2015, global Ink & Toner total production reached 3212 K Tonnes, 16.08% more than that in 2011. USA and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 32% and 20% respectively. Survey results showed that the DIC was the leader ink manufacture, which accounted for 18% production market share in 2015; the HP was the leader toner manufacture, which accounted for 35% production market share in 2015In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink&toner consumption.In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely dye ink and pigment ink, survey results showed that 76% of the ink market is dye ink, 24% is pigment ink. What is more, the printing industry remains largely conventional toner and chemically prepared toner, the results showed that 84% of the ink market is chemically prepared toner, 16% is conventional toner.Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HP

  • Brother
  • Canon
  • Epson
  • Lexmark
  • Samsung
  • DIC
  • Flint Group

    Ink & Toner Market by Types

  • Dye ink
  • Pigment ink

    Ink & Toner Market by Applications

  • Packaging
  • Publication and commercial printing
  • Others(Including decorative printing
  • etc)

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 137

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-ink-toner-market-growth-2019-2024-13842439          

