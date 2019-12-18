Global Ink Solvents Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Ink Solvents Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.

The Ink Solvents industry has entered a mature stage recent years, and the industry concentration is not high. The global leaders are Eastman. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem, Solvay, Evonik, Celanese, Ineos, and others. Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Ink Solvents will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Ink Solvents is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Ink Solvents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In 2015, the main raw material price is relatively stable, and expected that the Ink Solvents raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Ink Solvents.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Ink Solvents market will become more intense.In China, YIPS Chem is the largest producer, has top Ink Solvents production technology, followed by Yankuang Lunan Chem and Baichuan Chem. In addition, there is no large competitor in Ink Solvents market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eastman

Dow

Basf

Ashland

Shell

Mitsubishi Shoji Chem

Solvay

Evonik

Celanese

Ineos

Exxon Mobil

Vertec Biosolvent

Lotte Chem

LyondellBasell

LG Chem

Arkema

Showa Denko

YIPS Chem

Yankuang Lunan Chem

Baichuan Chem

Super Chemical

Sanmu Chem

Jinyimeng Group

Jianye Chem

Zhongchuang Chem

CNPC

Lianhai Bio-tech

Sopo Group

Jidong Solvent

Huayi Group Ink Solvents Market by Types

Alcohol solvents

Ester solvents

Benzene solvent

Ketone solvent Ink Solvents Market by Applications

Flexible packaging

Folding cartons

Corrugated cardboard