Global Integral Horsepower Motors Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

The integral HP motor is one whose HP rating is 1 or greater. Therefore, motors of 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 5, 7.5, etc. etc. HP motors, fall into the Integral HP class of motors.

These motors can be either single phase, three phase or DC. The voltage or type of electrical power system running the motor has nothing to do with these ratings or the definition of integral. Additional characteristics of design place these integral HP motors into smaller groups. Such as, EPAC, Severe Duty, Premium Efficiency, etc. etc. But, in all cases of these sub-classes of design, the motors classified as “integral HP” will have a HP capability of greater than 1HP.

ABB

Emerson Electric

Johnson ElectricÂ

Siemens

WEG

Able motorsÂ

Allied Motion Technologies

ARC Systems

Brook Crompton

Danaher Motion

GE

GuangDong M&C Electric PowerÂ

Huali

Regal Beloit

Rockwell Automation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

TECO-Westinghouse

Toshiba

Home Appliances

Water And Wastewater Industry

HVAC Industry Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

DC

Single Phase