Global Intelligent Gas Meter Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Intelligent Gas Meter is a new type measuring instrument, adopting microcomputer program control, automatic compensation of ball valve, other high technology, integrates measuring, prepayment, automatic control and other functions, which can be widely used in measuring control for manufactured gas, natural gas, liquefied gas and other various pipe gases.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Elster Group GmbH

Itron

Flonidan

Landis+Gyr

Sensus

Apator Group

ZENNER

Diehl Metering

Yazaki Corporation

Schneider Electric

EDMI

MeterSit

China-goldcard

Innover

Viewshine

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

Suntront Tech Intelligent Gas Meter Market Segmentation Market by Type

Diaphragm

Turbine

Rotary piston

Thermal mass flow

Ultrasonic Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]