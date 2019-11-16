Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Intelligent Parcel Locker Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

This report studies the Intelligent Parcel Locker market. Intelligent Parcel Locker is a new type of locker mainly used by multifamily, retail, office, university and other location. It has indoor and outdoor types.

There are only a few Intelligent Parcel Locker manufactures and some oversea supplier in the North America, the North America Intelligent Parcel Locker market reached about 24.8 K Units in 2017 from 655 Units in 2013. The average growth is about 148% in 2013-2017.

Demand of Intelligent Parcel Locker in the North America has maintained strong growth, the revenue growth rate is around 152%, and a little higher than that of sales growth rate (148%) due to the slight increase of average price.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Neopost

TZ Limited

American Locker

Florence Corporation

Cleveron

Hollman

Luxer One

Parcel Port

KEBA

Zhilai Tech

InPost Intelligent Parcel Locker Market by Types

Indoor

Outdoor Intelligent Parcel Locker Market by Applications

Family

Retail

University

Office