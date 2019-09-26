Global Intelligent PDU Market Size by Growth Scenario with Study of Top Players, Ongoing Trends, Revenue and Growth by 2024

An Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (iPDU) is a networked power distribution unit that increases the efficiencies of data centers with real-time remote power monitoring, environmental monitoring, and data center infrastructure integration. Intelligent rack PDUs deliver technologies which enables a smarter IT infrastructure so you can stay ahead of problems before they occur. They help achieve the ultimate goal of any data center manager, maintaining uptime while reducing cost..

Intelligent PDU Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Emerson

Cisco

Eaton

APC

Delta

GE

HPE

Fujitsu

Tripp Lite

Leviton

Server Technology

Cyber Power Systems

Raritan

Geist

CIS Global

Hpxin and many more. Intelligent PDU Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Intelligent PDU Market can be Split into:

Metering PDU

Basic PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others. By Applications, the Intelligent PDU Market can be Split into:

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance