Global Intelligent Pump Market Size 2019: Detailed Analysis on Industry Overview, Product Scope and Ongoing Market Development 2024

Global “Intelligent Pump Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Intelligent Pump market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Intelligent Pump market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

An intelligent pump is a pump that has the ability to regulate and control flow or pressure. Typical advantages are energy savings, lifetime improvements and system cost reductions. Intelligent pumps include wireless control and monitoring capabilities that enable end-users to access real-time operational data. This helps in reducing the downtime of processes and improves the end-user’s predictive maintenance plans..

Intelligent Pump Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Emerson

Flowserve

Grundfos

Sulzer

Bosch Rexroth

Regal Beloit

Grunwl

ABB

Yaskawa Electric

ifm

Xylem

ITT

Colfax

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB and many more. Intelligent Pump Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Intelligent Pump Market can be Split into:

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump. By Applications, the Intelligent Pump Market can be Split into:

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation