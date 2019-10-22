Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market 2019: Technological Progressions, Size, Current and Upcoming Scenario of the Market Forecast 2024

Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Intelligent Traffic Camera market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

An intelligent traffic camera is a video camera that observes vehicular traffic on a road by using artificial intelligence. Increased adoption of intelligent traffic cameras for traffic control and monitoring is due to the significant advances in the field of computer vision. These systems improve traffic safety and mobility while enhancing productivity..

Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Teledyne DALSA Inc

FLIR Systems

Inc

Omnibond Systems

LLC

Polixe

Videonetics

Redflex Holdings

SL Corporation

TV Rheinland

ATT Systems Group and many more. Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Intelligent Traffic Camera Market can be Split into:

Mega-Pixel 2-5

Mega-Pixel 5-8

Others. By Applications, the Intelligent Traffic Camera Market can be Split into:

Speed Measurement

Security Monitoring