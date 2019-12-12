Global Interdental Brush Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Interdental Brush Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Interdental Brush Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

An interdental brush is a tiny toothbrush created to thoroughly clean the spots between teeth, known as interproximal spaces. Interdental brushes assist to protect against periodontal health problem by eliminating fragments of nutrition and tooth plaque from between the tooth enamel.

Upstream of Interdental Brush is plastics and wire, as well as the Interdental brush workshop equipment and so on. With the demand development, Interdental brush demand growth is bound to drive the growth of upstream raw materials and other relevant industries, and from this viewpoint, in the future cost and the price of Interdental Brush will fluctuate with the price of raw materials. Europe and USA are the main consumers of global Interdental brush. Meanwhile, the current large production of Interdental brush is mainly concentrated in Asia, Because of the low material price and labor cost.

Geographically, Europe, US and Japan are the main consumption areas. Leading brands are almost all from these areas, like Trisa, Tepe, Plackers and Dentalpro, all these 4 brand takes 35.22% in terms of volume and 45.22% in terms of revenue.

In short, Interdental brush project has great potential in global market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Interdental brush industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.

Trisa AG

TePe

Plackers

Dentalpro

Lion

GUM

Oral-B

E-Clean

Colgate

DenTek

Curaprox

Yawaraka

Naisen Caring

Staino

Piksters

INHAN

Jordan

Tandex A/S

Lactona Interdental Brush Market by Types

0.6 mm and Below

0.6 mm-1.0 mm

1.0 mm and Above Interdental Brush Market by Applications

Household