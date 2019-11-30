Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global "Intermediate Bulk Container Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions.

About Intermediate Bulk Container Market:

An intermediate bulk container (IBC), IBC tote, or pallet tank, is a reusable industrial container designed for the transport and storage of bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as chemicals, food ingredients, solvents, pharmaceuticals, etc.

The most common IBC is the one-time use plastic composite IBCâa white/translucent plastic container (typically polyethylene) housed within a tubular galvanized iron cage that is attached to a pallet. IBCs can be made from many materials depending upon the needs of the shipper and the legal requirements that must be met. Heavy-gauge plastic IBCs are made of reinforced plastic that requires no steel cage; they have a pallet molded into the bottom so the entire unit is a single piece. Folding IBCs are also made of heavy plastic. Their sides fold inward when the unit is empty allowing the IBC to collapse into a much smaller package for return shipment or storage. Flexible intermediate bulk containers, made of woven polyethylene or polypropylene bags, are designed for storing or transporting dry, flowable products, such as sand, fertilizer, and plastic granules.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Plastic composite IBC

Heavy-gauge plastic IBC

Folding IBC

Flexible IBC

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Chemical industry

Food and Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agriculture industry

Transportation and Logistics

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size

2.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Intermediate Bulk Container Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Intermediate Bulk Container Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Intermediate Bulk Container Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Production by Type

6.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Type

6.3 Intermediate Bulk Container Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Intermediate Bulk Container Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

