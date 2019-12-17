 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

GlobalIntraocular Lens (IOL) Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Intraocular Lens (IOL) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eyes optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials.[citation needed] Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.
  • The report forecast global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Intraocular Lens (IOL) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Intraocular Lens (IOL) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Intraocular Lens (IOL) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Intraocular Lens (IOL) company.4

    Key Companies

  • ALCON
  • AMO (Abbott)
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • HOYA
  • CARL Zeiss
  • Ophtec
  • Rayner
  • STAAR
  • Lenstec
  • HumanOptics
  • Biotech Visioncare
  • Omni Lens Pvt Ltd
  • Aurolab
  • SAV-IOL
  • Eagle Optics
  • SIFI Medtech
  • Physiol

    Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

    Market by Application

  • Treat Cataracts
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Non-Foldable Lenses
  • Foldable Intraocular Lens

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

