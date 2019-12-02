Global Intraoperative Imaging Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Intraoperative Imaging Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Intraoperative imaging is aid-device in image guided surgery. During a surgery like a brain surgery, the target location may change, and minor changes will bring disorder, which makes pre-surgical imaging no longer exactly precise. Intraoperative imaging device can supply real-time image monitoring.This report covers the following product types: Intraoperative MRI, Intraoperative CT and Intraoperative Ultrasound.Intraoperative CT is ideal for cranial, spine and trauma procedures, designed to function inside existing O.R. Suites. High CT image quality increases surgeon confidence and supports advanced minimally invasive surgery.

The market of Intraoperative CT is mainly concentrated in North America and EU. They occupied more than 80% of the production market from 2011 to 2016.

North America is the most important region in the consumption market with more than 50% market share in 2015. The domestic products in North America are exported to developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE

Siemens

Philips

Medtronic

Medistim

Hitachi

Esaote

Mindray

Neurologica

