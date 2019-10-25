 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market 2025: Compitator Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Types, Manufacturers, Trends, Drivers, Challenges

By Joann Wilson on October 25, 2019

Intraoperative

Global “Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market:

Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery.The global Intraoperative MRI Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

  • Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens
  • Hitachi
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Canon Medical Systems

    Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Cancer Research Institutes
  • Others

    Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market by Types:

  • 0.2T System
  • 1.5T System
  • 3.0T System
  • Others

