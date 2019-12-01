Global Intraoperative MRI Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Intraoperative MRI Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Intraoperative MRI Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery. iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patientâs head is closed and the surgery completed.
In the last several years, Global market of Intraoperative MRI developed slowly, because of the high technology and expensive price. In 2015, the actual production is about 26 units.
The global average price of Intraoperative MRI is very expensive; in 2011 the sales price is about 2.67 M USD/Unit, and in 2015 the price is 2.69 M USD/Unit. With the situation of technology, prices wonât decrease significantly during the next several years.
Market is highly concentrated. GE, Siemens, Phillips, Medtronic, Hitachi are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. There are high technical barriers for the new entrants.
