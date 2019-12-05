 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market:

  • Cadwell
  • Computational Diagnostics
  • Medtronic
  • Natus Medical
  • NuVasive
  • SpecialtyCare
  • Sentient Medical Systems
  • Accurate Monitoring
  • Advanced Medical Resources
  • American Intraoperative Monitoring
  • Axiom Intraoperative Monitoring
  • Bovie Medical
  • Bromedicon
  • Checkpoint Surgical
  • Clinical Neurodiagnostics
  • CNS Neuromonitoring
  • Dr. Langer Medical
  • Emotiv
  • inomed
  • IntraNerve
  • Medsurant Monitoring
  • Neuro Alert
  • Neurolink Monitoring
  • Neurological Monitoring Associates
  • NeuroMonitoring Technologies
  • Neurophysiology Services Asia
  • NeuroSentinel
  • Neurostatus

    About Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market:

  • Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures (e.g., nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain) during surgery. The purpose of IONM is to reduce the risk to the patient of iatrogenic damage to the nervous system, and/or to provide functional guidance to the surgeon and anesthesiologist.
  • Neuromonitoring employs various electrophysiologic modalities, such as extracellular single unit and local field recordings, SSEP, transcranial electrical motor evoked potentials (TCeMEP), EEG, EMG, and auditory brainstem response (ABR). For a given surgery, the set of modalities used depends in part on which neural structures are at risk. Transcranial Doppler imaging (TCDI) is also becoming more widely used to detect vascular emboli. TCDI can be used in tandem with EEG during vascular surgery. IONM techniques have significantly reduced the rates of morbidity and mortality without introducing additional risks.
  In 2018, the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

    Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Insourced IONM
  • Outsourced IONM

    Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Neuro & spine surgeries
  • Cardiovascular surgeries
  • ENT surgeriesÂ Â Â 
  • Orthopedic surgeries

    Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size

    2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Production by Type

    6.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Revenue by Type

    6.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

