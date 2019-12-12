Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electroactive element instead of two.As the schematic shown in Fig, a vanadium redox-flow battery has two chambers, a positive chamber and a negative chamber, separated by an ion-exchange membrane. These two chambers are circulated with electrolytes containing active species of vanadium in different valence states, VO2+/VO2+ in the positive electrolyte and V2+/V3+ in the negative electrolyte. During discharge process, VO2+ is reduced to VO2+ at the positive electrode and V2+ is oxidized to V3+ at the negative electrode, as shown in Equation(1) and (2). The reactions proceed in the opposite direction during charge process. The active species are normally dissolved in a strong acid, and the protons transport across the ion-exchange membrane to balance the charge.In our report, we cover the ion exchange membrane of all-vanadium redox flow battery. Commercial ion-exchange membranes should have high proton conductivity, good selectivity, and especially low cost. At present, ion-exchange membrane prices are still too high. This affects the installed capacity of vanadium redox flow battery.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Chemours (DuPont)
Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market by Types
Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Segment by Type
2.3 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption by Type
2.4 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Segment by Application
2.5 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption by Application
3 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery by Players
3.1 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery by Regions
4.1 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery by Regions
4.2 Americas Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Distributors
10.3 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Customer
11 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Forecast
11.1 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Product Offered
12.3 Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 131
