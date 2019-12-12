Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electroactive element instead of two.As the schematic shown in Fig, a vanadium redox-flow battery has two chambers, a positive chamber and a negative chamber, separated by an ion-exchange membrane. These two chambers are circulated with electrolytes containing active species of vanadium in different valence states, VO2+/VO2+ in the positive electrolyte and V2+/V3+ in the negative electrolyte. During discharge process, VO2+ is reduced to VO2+ at the positive electrode and V2+ is oxidized to V3+ at the negative electrode, as shown in Equation(1) and (2). The reactions proceed in the opposite direction during charge process. The active species are normally dissolved in a strong acid, and the protons transport across the ion-exchange membrane to balance the charge.In our report, we cover the ion exchange membrane of all-vanadium redox flow battery. Commercial ion-exchange membranes should have high proton conductivity, good selectivity, and especially low cost. At present, ion-exchange membrane prices are still too high. This affects the installed capacity of vanadium redox flow battery.

Chemours (DuPont)

FuMa-Tech

Golden Energy Fuel Cell

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics

… Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market by Types

Full-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Non-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Others Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market by Applications

Renewable Power Supply