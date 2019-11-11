 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global IoT Utilities Market 2019 by Opportunities, Key Developments, Types and Applications, Key Players, Challenges, Demand, Opportunities, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Global "IoT Utilities Market" Research Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry.

About IoT Utilities Market Report: The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data,creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.The utility industry continues to face difficulty related to the complexity and high costs associated with maintaining their assets. Increasing incidents of cyber threats poses significant challenge to the industry growth. IoT technology is witnessing huge adoption in industries to remote monitoring of assets, pre-identification of faults and restoring without actually visiting the facility. Also, the implementation of the technology for electricity grid management is helping the companies to achieve their goals of efficiency, reliability and environmental responsibility.

Top manufacturers/players: ABB Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Others

IoT Utilities Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The IoT Utilities Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

IoT Utilities Market Segment by Type:

  • Sensor
  • Rfid
  • Connectivity Technologies
  • Others

    IoT Utilities Market Segment by Applications:

  • Electricity Grid Management
  • Gas Management
  • Water and Waste Management

    The IoT Utilities Market report depicts the global market of IoT Utilities Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global IoT Utilities Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

     

    4 Global IoT Utilities Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America IoT Utilities by Country

     

    6 Europe IoT Utilities by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific IoT Utilities by Country

     

    8 South America IoT Utilities by Country

     

    9 Middle East and Africa IoT Utilities by Countries

     

    10 Global IoT Utilities Market Segment by Type

     

    11 Global IoT Utilities Market Segment by Application

     

    12 IoT Utilities Market Forecast (2019-2024)

     

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

     

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    the IoT Utilities Market report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese IoT Utilities Market covering all important parameters.

