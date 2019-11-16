Global IPM Pheromones Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Size, Challenges, Trends Predictions by 2024

Integrated pest management (IPM) is a broad-based approach that integrates practices for economic control of pests. IPM aims to suppress pest populations below the economic injury level..

IPM Pheromones Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

IPS

Novagrica

Russell IPM

Shin-Etsu

A.G.Biosystem

AgBiTech

Agrichembio

ATGC Biotech

Barrix Agro Sceinces

Biocontrol

Harmony Ecotech

Indore Biotech Inputs and Research

Pacific Biocontrol

Pherobank

Suterra

The New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research

Trece

and many more. IPM Pheromones Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the IPM Pheromones Market can be Split into:

Sex pheromone

Aggregation pheromone

Alarm pheromone

Oviposition deterring pheromone. By Applications, the IPM Pheromones Market can be Split into:

Insect Monitoring

Insect Population Control