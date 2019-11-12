Global ISO Certification Market Size 2019: Study by Development Status, Share, Market Dynamics, Challenge and Risk Forecast to 2026

Geographically, ISO Certification market report supplies a thorough analysis of major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

ISO Certification Market Segment by Manufacturers:

NQA

The British Standards Institution

Intertek

SGS

URS Holdings

Lakshy Management Consultant

CERTIFICATION EUROPE

Lloydâs Register Group Services

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL AS The Global market for ISO Certification is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019. Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of ISO Certification , downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries. Regions Mentioned in the Report are: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.) ISO Certification market is primarily split into types:

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Information Technology

Metallurgy

Retail

Construction

Machinery and Equipment

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Chemical and Fiber

Aerospace