Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

Global “Isoamyl Alcohol Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Isoamyl Alcohol in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Isoamyl Alcohol Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Petrom

Oxiteno

BASF

Chemoxy

Alfrebro

Oxea-Chemicals

Nimble Technologies

Kaili Chemical

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Shandong Hongyuan Chemical

Sanjiang Chemical

Baohua Chemical

The report provides a basic overview of the Isoamyl Alcohol industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Isoamyl Alcohol Market Types:

Isoamyl Alcohol (98%)

Isoamyl Alcohol (99%) Isoamyl Alcohol Market Applications:

Spices Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Scope of Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Isoamyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.