Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

This report studies the Isoparaffin Solvents market, Isoparaffin is a synthetic solvent with a unique combination of flash point, evaporation rate and boiling range. It is produced by using a carefully controlled process condition and feedstocks which give the resulting Isoparaffin a consistent structure, composition, performance properties and low impurities. It is odorless hence it suitable for use in printing inks, hand cleaners, odorless paints, photocopiers, dry cleaning, household sprays, fragrant polishes and wallpaper manufacture..

Isoparaffin Solvents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products and many more. Isoparaffin Solvents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Isoparaffin Solvents Market can be Split into:

C8

C12

C16

C20

Other. By Applications, the Isoparaffin Solvents Market can be Split into:

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care