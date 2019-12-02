Global Isophorone Diamine Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) is a mixture of two stereo-isomers of 3-aminomethyl-3, 5, 5-trimethylcyclohexylamine, and is a colorless to yellow low viscosity liquid with a faint amine odor. Commonly, the ratio of Cis /Trans isomers is 75/25 commercially.

The isophorone diamine (IPDA) is monopolized by a few giant enterprises included Evonik and Basf. Globally, the global production was 117736 MT in 2015 and it will reach 169340 MT in 2021. Evonik was the leader manufacturer of isophorone diamine (IPDA) owned the 55.86% production market share in 2015 and with the production sites distributed in Herne and Marl (Germany), Mobile (Alabama, USA), as well as Shanghai (China). Whatâ more, Evonik Industries had opened an integrated production complex for isophorone and isophorone diamine in Shanghai, China in July, 2014 to serve the Asian market.BASF manufactured IPDA at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site with the volume market share of 28.74% in 2015.In China, the Wanhua Chemica was the only domestic enterprise with the 2000 MT production trial operation in 2013.In addition, the production regions of isophorone diamine (IPDA) are mainly located in Europe, USA and China. Europe was the leader production regions, which achieved about 64.21% volume market share in 2015.As for the region consumption, Europe remained the largest market for isophorone diamine (IPDA) in the world, with 53.92% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include USA and China, which account for 17.79% and 20.40% respectively. The downstream demand of isophorone diamine (IPDA) is rigidity. isophorone diamine (IPDA) can be used for major two purposes: epoxy resin systems as curing agent and the production of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI). In 2015, the market share of epoxy resin systems used isophorone diamine (IPDA) was accounted for 50.23%, which was much higher than that of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) used isophorone diamine (IPDA).

Evonik

Basf

Wanhua Chem

One-Step Method

Two-Step Method Isophorone Diamine Market by Applications

Epoxy Resin

IPDI