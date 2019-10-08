 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Isophorone Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Isophorone

Global “Isophorone Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Isophorone market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Isophorone:

Isophorone is a clear colorless liquid, with a camphor-like odor. Less dense than water and insoluble in water, boiling point 420°F, flash point near 200°F. Contact irritates skin and eyes; Toxic by ingestion; Used as a solvent and in pesticides.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813394   

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Evonik
  • DOW
  • Arkema
  • SI Group
  • Qian Yan

    Isophorone Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Isophorone Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Isophorone Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Isophorone Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Isophorone Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Isophorone market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813394   

    Isophorone Market Types:

  • Liquid Condensation
  • Solid Heterogeneous Catalytic Condensation
  • Other

    Isophorone Market Applications:

  • IPDA/IPDI
  • Pesticide
  • Disinfectants
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Isophorone industry.

    Scope of Isophorone Market:

  • The Isophorone industry is highly concentrated, there are only no more than ten manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.
  • In the world wide, major manufactures are Evonik, Dow, Arkema, QianYan, SI Group and etc. In the last several years, global market of Isophorone developed fast, with an average growth rate of 9%. In 2015, global capacity of Isophorone is nearly 344K MT, and the actual production is about 240K MT.
  • 2 EU is the largest producer (production 109 K MT in 2015) and consumer (consumption 109 K MT in 2015) of Isophorone, and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry.
  • The second place is North America, following EU with the sales market share of 22% and the production market share nearly 28%. Some players in USA have plants in EU.
  • China is another important market of Isophorone, enjoying 22% production market share and 34% sales market share. China had a long time when it had to depend on foreign Isophorone and there was no Chinese manufactures in China. Now Qian Yan is the biggest Chinese player, and a new player-Huanxin has built its factory of Isophorone. There are also some foreign plants of Isophorone in China.
  • Main players are from USA and Europe, like Evonik, DOW, Arkema, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Isophorone, but the products are mainly consumed in China.
  • Market competition is intense. Evonik, DOW, Arkema, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Isophorone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Isophorone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Isophorone market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Isophorone, Growing Market of Isophorone) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Isophorone Market Report pages: 120

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813394

    Important Key questions answered in Isophorone market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Isophorone in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Isophorone market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Isophorone market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Isophorone market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Isophorone market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Isophorone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isophorone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isophorone in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Isophorone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Isophorone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Isophorone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isophorone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Click Here for Complete TOC..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Trash Pumps (Engines <10hp) Market 2019 by Size, Company, Product Introduction,Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2024

    Gellan Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Manufactures, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

    Copper Carbonate Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Blood-thinning Drugs Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.