Global Isophorone Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About Isophorone:

Isophorone is a clear colorless liquid, with a camphor-like odor. Less dense than water and insoluble in water, boiling point 420°F, flash point near 200°F. Contact irritates skin and eyes; Toxic by ingestion; Used as a solvent and in pesticides.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Evonik

DOW

Arkema

SI Group

Isophorone Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Liquid Condensation

Solid Heterogeneous Catalytic Condensation

Other Isophorone Market Applications:

IPDA/IPDI

Pesticide

Disinfectants

Isophorone Market Applications:

IPDA/IPDI

Pesticide

Disinfectants

Others

The Isophorone industry is highly concentrated, there are only no more than ten manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.

In the world wide, major manufactures are Evonik, Dow, Arkema, QianYan, SI Group and etc. In the last several years, global market of Isophorone developed fast, with an average growth rate of 9%. In 2015, global capacity of Isophorone is nearly 344K MT, and the actual production is about 240K MT.

2 EU is the largest producer (production 109 K MT in 2015) and consumer (consumption 109 K MT in 2015) of Isophorone, and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry.

The second place is North America, following EU with the sales market share of 22% and the production market share nearly 28%. Some players in USA have plants in EU.

China is another important market of Isophorone, enjoying 22% production market share and 34% sales market share. China had a long time when it had to depend on foreign Isophorone and there was no Chinese manufactures in China. Now Qian Yan is the biggest Chinese player, and a new player-Huanxin has built its factory of Isophorone. There are also some foreign plants of Isophorone in China.

Main players are from USA and Europe, like Evonik, DOW, Arkema, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Isophorone, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Evonik, DOW, Arkema, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

